Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Increased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,846.79 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,849.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,715.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

