MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.33. 10,761,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,985,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MARA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after buying an additional 2,706,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MARA by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 1,248,292 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MARA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth $13,416,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

