Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

Manchester & London Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MNL stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 670 ($8.69). 20,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 708.50. Manchester & London has a 52 week low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £266.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Manchester & London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Manchester & London

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($47,960.00). Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

Featured Articles

