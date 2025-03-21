Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Posts Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

Manchester & London Stock Down 1.8 %

Manchester & London stock traded down GBX 12.25 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 667.75 ($8.66). 4,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,057. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 708.50. Manchester & London has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a one year high of GBX 850 ($11.02).

Manchester & London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Insider Activity

Manchester & London Company Profile

In other news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($47,960.00). Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

