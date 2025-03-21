Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14 Per Share

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 100.0% increase from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £257.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 721.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.50. Manchester & London has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.02).

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester & London had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 39.92%.

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £36,986.75 ($47,960.00). Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

