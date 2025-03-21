Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 103,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

