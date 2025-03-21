Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,763,000 after buying an additional 70,270 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.