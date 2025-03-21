Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BorgWarner by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 75,671 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.97 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.