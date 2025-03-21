Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $334.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

