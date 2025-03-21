Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 14,999 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

