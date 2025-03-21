Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 106,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Macarthur Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.