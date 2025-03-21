Lucas Vitale Sells 4,287 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 1,070,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 205,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,177 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 131,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.