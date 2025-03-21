LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.32% of LSB Industries worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,660,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 132.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,368,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 778,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LXU stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

LXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

