Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 7,999 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 212.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axos Invest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,678,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

