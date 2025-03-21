Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $389.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.76. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

