Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.76. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

