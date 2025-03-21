Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.