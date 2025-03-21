Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $39.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

