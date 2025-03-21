Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 106,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.