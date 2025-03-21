Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $466.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

