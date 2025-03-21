Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.