Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 427 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after buying an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,262,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,922,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

