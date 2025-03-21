Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

