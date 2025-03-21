Longeveron’s (LGVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGVN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Longeveron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longeveron by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
