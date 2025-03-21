Longeveron’s (LGVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGVN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Longeveron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

LGVN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longeveron by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

