Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 6040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.25 ($0.88).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.36.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

