Litchfield Hills Research Estimates UCL Q2 Earnings

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for uCloudlink Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for uCloudlink Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

