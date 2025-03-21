Litchfield Hills Research Estimates UCL Q2 Earnings

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for uCloudlink Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for uCloudlink Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than uCloudlink Group
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.