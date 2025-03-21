Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.68. 211,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 289,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $528.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

