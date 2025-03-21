Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

