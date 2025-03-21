LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LENZ shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

