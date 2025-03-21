Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.18% of Viasat worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Viasat by 63.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

