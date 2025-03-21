Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

