Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

