Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically over $10 billion, indicating their large size and established market presence. These stocks are generally viewed as more stable and less volatile compared to smaller companies, making them a common choice for long-term or conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. 178,050,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,115,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.02. 79,352,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,768,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $775.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $485.06. 23,339,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,871,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.15. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $305.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,249,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,548. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.80 and its 200-day moving average is $604.84.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,376,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,795,443. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average is $233.60.

