Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

