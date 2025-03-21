Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,157 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.91% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

