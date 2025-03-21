Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of KRRO opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

