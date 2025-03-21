Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.42% of Knife River worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Knife River by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

