Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.309 per share on Thursday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 83.3% increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 18,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,780. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

