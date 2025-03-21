Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Set at C$210.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has been given a C$210.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.00.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$159.34. 18,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.53.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total value of C$340,172.58. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.80, for a total value of C$323,627.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$130,297.81. The trade was a 71.30 % decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,524 shares of company stock worth $876,371. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

