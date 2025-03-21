Kiker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Invesco accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.