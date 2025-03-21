Kiker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 270 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,385,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $227.05 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $198.44 and a one year high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

