Kiker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 211 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

