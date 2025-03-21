Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 270,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $23.56 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

