Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
