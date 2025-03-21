Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 712,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.