Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $721,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,771,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $302.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

