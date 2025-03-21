Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $544,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

