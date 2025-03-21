Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

