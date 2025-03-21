Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,482 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

