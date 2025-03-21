Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.89). Approximately 35,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 163,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.87).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.79. The firm has a market cap of £131.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.22.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

